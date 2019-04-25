Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Nelson, MD
Dr. James Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
South Houston11550 Fuqua St Ste 560, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 922-7333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
I’ve been seeing Dr Nelson for years now and he has finally got me on the right dosage of medicine. Great Doctor
About Dr. James Nelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184950552
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.