Overview

Dr. James Newby II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Newby II works at Primary Care Specialists in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.