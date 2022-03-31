Overview of Dr. James Newlon, MD

Dr. James Newlon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Newlon works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.