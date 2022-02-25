Dr. James Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Newman, MD
Dr. James Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Premier Plastic Surgery1795 El Camino Real Ste 200, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 321-7100
Half Moon Bay Office625 Miramontes St Ste 105, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 Directions (650) 560-4842
James Newman, MD316 S Eldorado St Ste 105, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 340-7200
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
dr. newman listened to my concerns and provided service that addressed my concerns and for which i received a lot of compliments afterwards. i did not feel pushed to try anything i didn't want to and dr. newman was conservative in his application of fillers/botox so it looked natural. dr. newman and his staff are very friendly and pleasant to interact with.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- Stanford University
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.