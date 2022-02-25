Overview of Dr. James Newman, MD

Dr. James Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Newman works at Premier Plastic Surgery in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Half Moon Bay, CA and San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.