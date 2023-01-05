Dr. James Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Newton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Newton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Hermann Area District Hospital, Lake Regional Health System, Moberly Regional Medical Center, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Newton works at
Locations
-
1
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Hermann Area District Hospital
- Lake Regional Health System
- Moberly Regional Medical Center
- Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newton?
Whole experience was good from check in through check out
About Dr. James Newton, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902871361
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- U Ark Med Scis
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.