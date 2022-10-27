Overview of Dr. James Ng, MD

Dr. James Ng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiea, HI.



Dr. Ng works at Island Eye Center Inc. in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.