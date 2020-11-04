Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Nguyen, MD
Dr. James Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-4835TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It has been three weeks since dr wen performed my back surgery and I am already up and walking around. Dr wen’s expertise has allowed me to regain my enjoyment of life. After many years of suffering from back pain and fear of having surgery, I decided to seek help. I was referred to dr wen and his guidance, expertise and caring personality, put me at ease and trusted that he had my best interest in mind. I was not wrong! I am three weeks post surgery and I am pain free and HAPPY! I am still recovering and gaining strength/ balance, but it will not be long until I resume my activities. In addition, I have many health issues that he had to deal with, but he took the time to consult with my many doctors and ensure my well being. Thank you Dr Wen ?? ?
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1700144045
