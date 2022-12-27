Overview of Dr. James Nieman, MD

Dr. James Nieman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Nieman works at Surgery Center of West Central Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Van Wert, OH and Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.