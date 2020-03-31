Dr. James Noble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Noble, MD
Dr. James Noble, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Can't say enough! A real pro for start to end of 40min consult and diagnosis later after test results came in Tops in his field-and HUMBLE and very UNASSUMING-and I don't laud freely TY Cary S.
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003994120
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
- Neurology
Dr. Noble has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noble accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noble. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noble.
