Overview of Dr. James Noble, MD

Dr. James Noble, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Noble works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.