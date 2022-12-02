Dr. James Nodler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nodler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nodler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Nodler, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
CCRM-Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 910, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 409-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nodler and his nurse Senae, helped us through our challenges trying to have a second child due to unexplained infertility. He listened to us and most importantly communicated very clearly and respectfully with us as we developed an action plan. While it took longer than we expected we are now expecting a sibling for our first child. I felt we learned from every cycle and improved protocol according to my body’s response
About Dr. James Nodler, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902067275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nodler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nodler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nodler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Nodler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nodler.
