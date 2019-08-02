See All Counselors in Huntington Beach, CA
James Noftle, LMFT

Relationship Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

James Noftle, LMFT is a Relationship Counselor in Huntington Beach, CA. 

James Noftle works at Anew Era TMS in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anew Era TMS
    7677 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 986-0680
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Aug 02, 2019
    Doctor James Noftle has SAVED my life. I am Bipolar one and have been to over fifty doctors. I have been sent by insurance company to doctors whom don’t speak English, do not care about your illnesses, only how much money they can collect from your insurance company by over medicating. I was on over four THOUSAND pills a year! I am now on one! I found Doctor Jame Noftle through Google, two minutes from my home. My health and many relationships were DESTROYED! I am now on ONE medication only. I feel ABSOLUTELY Wonderful! Their office also has a medication management program. Please Believe Me When I Say That I Have Found The God of Therapists. Thank You.
    Barbara Harp — Aug 02, 2019
    Photo: James Noftle, LMFT
    About James Noftle, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Relationship Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073090312
    Frequently Asked Questions

