Dr. James Norbury Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Norbury Jr, MD
Dr. James Norbury Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Norbury Jr works at
Dr. Norbury Jr's Office Locations
Heritage Surgery Center1501 Redbud Blvd, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-0771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Norbury Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Dr. Norbury Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norbury Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norbury Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norbury Jr has seen patients for Stye, Migraine and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norbury Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Norbury Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norbury Jr.
