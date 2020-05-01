Dr. James Noriega, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noriega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Noriega, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Noriega, DPM
Dr. James Noriega, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA.
Dr. Noriega works at
Dr. Noriega's Office Locations
-
1
Acadiana Foot Centers LLC203 W Brentwood Blvd Ste 2, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a awesome doctor he the only one I would go to see
About Dr. James Noriega, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1962538678
Education & Certifications
- Nichols State University
- Foot Surgery
