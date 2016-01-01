Overview of Dr. James Nugent, DPM

Dr. James Nugent, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Nugent works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.