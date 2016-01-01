Dr. James Nugent, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nugent, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Nugent, DPM
Dr. James Nugent, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Nugent works at
Dr. Nugent's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4158
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Nugent, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1487602447
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabethen Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nugent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.