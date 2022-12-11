Dr. James Oates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Oates, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Oates for years. Sometimes the wait time is long but I have never minded because Dr. Oates has always been an extremely helpful and thorough doctor. He has always explained things to me and has never hesitated to explain because the concept might be out of my depth, unlike other doctors that just push certain treatment options without explaining the “why” — which is something that really sets my anxiety off. When I have been resistant towards treatments because of listed side effects he has told me about studies, data, and the nature of my disease in general that explain it and left me feeling much better. When I’ve had issues between appointments I have never had an issue getting care. I highly recommend Dr.Oates to anyone.
About Dr. James Oates, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831207885
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oates using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oates has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.