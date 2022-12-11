Overview of Dr. James Oates, MD

Dr. James Oates, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Oates works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.