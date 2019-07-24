Overview of Dr. James Oberman, MD

Dr. James Oberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Oberman works at Becker Nose & Sinus Center LLC in Robbinsville, NJ with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.