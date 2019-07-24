Dr. James Oberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Oberman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Oberman, MD
Dr. James Oberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Oberman's Office Locations
-
1
Robbinsville / Hamilton Office1 Union St Ste 206, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 436-5740
-
2
Frederick Health Medical Group LLC501 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 575-2526
-
3
Frederick Office400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oberman is amazing. After visiting another specialist, who didn’t do anything a specialist should and just gave me an antibiotic and said come back in 2 weeks, Dr Oberman did everything under the sun to find out what was wrong. We found a, of course, rare syndrome and he knew how to proceed. He and his team then fought for me with the insurance company as they wanted to deny the surgery based on it’s rarity and their lack of knowledge therein. Surgery was flawless, and recovery was swift. All subsequent follow ups have been great as well. Fantastic bedside manner to boot. Thank you!
About Dr. James Oberman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberman.
