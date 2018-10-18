Overview

Dr. James O'Dea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. O'Dea works at Forest Hills Family Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.