Dr. James Ogden, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Ogden, DPM
Dr. James Ogden, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ogden works at
Dr. Ogden's Office Locations
James D Ogden Dpm & Teresa Barrios-ogden Dpm PA12042 Blanco Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 341-4183
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Ogden about my bunion. Immediately I liked him and his office staff. I had a previous bunionectomy using a pain trial clinic. This time, I wanted to choose the date of my surgery so I decided to go private. Everything went perfectly. Plus I got more attention to wound care and follow-up x-rays which I didn't have in 2003. It has been 6 weeks - I'm out of the boot and transitioning to shoes. Now I'm wondering why I waited so long. THANKS Dr. Ogden and Staff - I love my new foot!
About Dr. James Ogden, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1497751846
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC San Antonio
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
