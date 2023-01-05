Dr. James Ogilvie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogilvie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ogilvie, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ogilvie, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ogilvie has an amazing bedside manner and considering what each patient is usually there to see him about, never makes you feel embarrassed yet is kind, caring and takes the time to explain everything throughly and answers any questions you may have along the way. No one really wants to HAVE to go see a rectal surgeon however if you do, there isn’t anyone I would ever recommend other than Dr. Ogilvie. I have seen other doctors in the past and they aren’t even half as knowledgeable or as friendly as Dr. Ogilvie
About Dr. James Ogilvie, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis (GME)
- University of Minnesota (SOM)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogilvie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogilvie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogilvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogilvie has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogilvie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogilvie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogilvie.
