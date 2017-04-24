Dr. James Ogrodowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogrodowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ogrodowski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Renal Medical Associates PC9314 Park West Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (888) 581-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Extremely kind, attentive, and respectful of his patients. Both he and his office staff are responsive, and make the patient feel valued.
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366443491
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Ogrodowski has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogrodowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
