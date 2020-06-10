Overview of Dr. James Ohr, DO

Dr. James Ohr, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Ohr works at Upmc Chautauqua At Wca in Jamestown, NY with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.