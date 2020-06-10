Dr. James Ohr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ohr, DO
Dr. James Ohr, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Presbyterian.
-
1
Upmc Chautauqua At Wca207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (412) 235-1020
-
2
Upmc Cancer Centers5115 Centre Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 235-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
10 years ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic stomach cancer. Dr. Ohr initiated aggressive treatment in June 2010, and then changed to a biological infusion drug. Within a few months, there was no cancer evident on PET scans. I continue under his care today, and the cancer in my stomach, liver, lungs and right arm bone remain in remission. I and others who are familiar with my case say that the outcome of Dr. Ohr's management of my Stage 4 gastric cancer is truly exceptional.
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306860085
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
