Dr. James Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Olson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
Center for Colorectal Care LLC222 N 2nd St Ste 102, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 424-0280
Center For Colorectal Care333 N 1st St Ste 130, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 424-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 2009 a colnoscopy found a large polyp that had been bleeding for a while, leading me to think I had hemerroids. After seeing other Dr's who suggested I may need a colon removal and a colostomy bag at age 44, I luckily found Dr Olson. He assured me that a removal would be a last resort. He performed 2 surgeries to remove the polyp and the margins since T cells were found on the polyp. He and his staff treated my wife and I very well and explained what and why he was using his treatments. It has been 11 years now and I have not had any further problems. I highly recommend Dr Olson!
About Dr. James Olson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UCHSC
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.