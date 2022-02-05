Dr. James O'Mailia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Mailia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James O'Mailia, MD
Overview
Dr. James O'Mailia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists126 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 105, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 275-3695
James J O'Mailia MD, PA1553 Matthew Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-3695
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O’Mailia saved my life! After over a decade of misdiagnoses, several invasive procedures, 3 laparoscopic surgeries, over 30 hospital admissions, a few organs removed and more radiology, lab work, and tests then I can count before the age of 37; I’m finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Without Dr O’s determination, experience, intelligence, exceptional bedside manner and compassion I would not be alive today. You are not simply a number, but you’re greeted like an old friend when you are in his office. If you are able to be a patient of his, you are truly lucky and blessed. Not only gastroenterologists but everyone desiring a medical license every should be required to take a course taught by Dr O on how to be a good doctor.
About Dr. James O'Mailia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Florida
- Kenyon College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
