Dr. James O'Mailia, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James O'Mailia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. O'Mailia works at James J O'Mailia MD, PA in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vomiting Disorders, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastrointestinal Specialists
    126 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 105, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-3695
    James J O'Mailia MD, PA
    1553 Matthew Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-3695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 05, 2022
    Dr. O'Mailia saved my life! After over a decade of misdiagnoses, several invasive procedures, 3 laparoscopic surgeries, over 30 hospital admissions, a few organs removed and more radiology, lab work, and tests then I can count before the age of 37; I'm finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Without Dr O's determination, experience, intelligence, exceptional bedside manner and compassion I would not be alive today. You are not simply a number, but you're greeted like an old friend when you are in his office. If you are able to be a patient of his, you are truly lucky and blessed. Not only gastroenterologists but everyone desiring a medical license every should be required to take a course taught by Dr O on how to be a good doctor.
    Kiki Marie G — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. James O'Mailia, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275530099
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • University of Florida
    • Kenyon College
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. James O'Mailia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Mailia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Mailia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Mailia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Mailia has seen patients for Vomiting Disorders, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Mailia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Mailia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Mailia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Mailia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Mailia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

