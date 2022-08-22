Overview of Dr. James O'Meara, MD

Dr. James O'Meara, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine - Charlottesville VA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. O'Meara works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.