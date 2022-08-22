Dr. James O'Meara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Meara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James O'Meara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James O'Meara, MD
Dr. James O'Meara, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine - Charlottesville VA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. O'Meara works at
Dr. O'Meara's Office Locations
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 520-2682
The Cardiac and Vascular Institute4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2565
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by this Dr. and had 2 stents put in. He was very attentive and gave good explanations of procedure.
About Dr. James O'Meara, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902872864
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill NC|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Nc
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine - Charlottesville VA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Meara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Meara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Meara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Meara has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Meara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Meara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Meara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Meara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Meara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.