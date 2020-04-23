Dr. James O'Neil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James O'Neil, MD
Dr. James O'Neil, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3N, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 631-3089
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Most amazing eye surgeon! Incredibility skilled and extremely knowledgeable about my condition! He dramatically improved my eyes and my vision. 100% Recommend!
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Creighton U
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Dr. O'Neil has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
