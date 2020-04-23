See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Mesa, AZ
Dr. James O'Neil, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James O'Neil, MD

Dr. James O'Neil, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. O'Neil works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Dr. O'Neil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3N, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Services
    • Providence Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. James O'Neil, MD

    Pediatric Ophthalmology
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669462347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Creighton U
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James O'Neil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Neil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neil works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. O'Neil’s profile.

    Dr. O'Neil has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

