Dr. James O'Neill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James O'Neill, MD
Dr. James O'Neill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
Dr. O'Neill works at
Dr. O'Neill's Office Locations
Office1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-4476
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
DR. O'NEIL IS A AMAZING OBGYN DOCTOR HE IS THE ONLY DR. I TRUSTED TOO DELIVER MY BABY AND HE TOOK GREAT CARE OF US DURING MY PREGNANCY AND WHILE DELIVERING MY BABY HE WILL ALWAYS BE THE BEST WE LOVE YOU A TON DR. O'NEIL AND THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO!!!
About Dr. James O'Neill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083615165
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
