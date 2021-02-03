Overview

Dr. James Oppy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Connellsville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Highlands Hospital and Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Oppy works at J Miller Oppy Md in Connellsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.