Dr. James Orr Jr, MD

Oncology
3.9 (38)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Orr Jr, MD

Dr. James Orr Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Orr Jr works at Florida Gynecologic Oncology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Dr. Orr Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Gynecologic Oncology
    8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 334-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Endocervical Curettage
Heart Tumors, Malignant
Hysteroscopy
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Male Breast Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. Orr saved my daughter's life! She had an aggressive cervical cancer that could not be surgically removed because of the location of the tumor. His treatment plan was aggressive but here we are 7 years later - cancer free and healthy!!
    A Grateful Mom — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. James Orr Jr, MD

    • Oncology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306843370
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orr Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orr Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orr Jr works at Florida Gynecologic Oncology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orr Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Orr Jr has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

