Overview

Dr. James Orrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Orrell works at Allied Physicians Inc. Dba Tri-state Physical Medicine in Marion, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.