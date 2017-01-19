Dr. James Osborne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Osborne, DO
Dr. James Osborne, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Elite Surgical Services LLC14877 W Bell Rd Ste 101, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 234-4640
West Valley Ear Nose and Throat PC16841 N 31st Ave Bldg 2, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 843-4844
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been a Patient of Dr. Osborn for 6 years...he's a great doctor his staff is top notch would highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
