Dr. James Osborne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Osborne, MD
Dr. James Osborne, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Osborne's Office Locations
Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum301 E Wendover Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 274-3241
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a problem finding his office (he changed locations since the last time I visited). I was a half hour late and Dr. Osborne assured me that I would be seen. He saw his other patients as to not backlog their appointments and was very gracious. His staff was friendly and professional. I would recommend Dr. Osborne to everyone!
About Dr. James Osborne, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne works at
Dr. Osborne speaks Chinese and Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
