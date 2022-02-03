Overview of Dr. James Osher, MD

Dr. James Osher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Osher works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.