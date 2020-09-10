See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Bozeman, MT
Dr. James Osmanski, DO

Sleep Medicine
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Osmanski, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Osmanski works at Bozeman Deaconess Health Group in Bozeman, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bozeman Deaconess Health Group
    935 Highland Blvd Ste 5410, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 414-4260
  2. 2
    Bozeman Deaconess Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    905 Highland Blvd Ste 4500, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 414-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
Alkalosis
Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
Alkalosis

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 10, 2020
    Dr Osmanski was thorough and very persistent to help me feel better. He is an excellent doctor who is caring and kind. I would not hesitate to recommend him to others. We are fortunate to have him in our medical community.
    Kay Carrier — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. James Osmanski, DO

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235275660
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Massachusetts Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Miriam Hospital, Brown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Normandy Osteo Hsop
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Undergraduate School

