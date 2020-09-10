Dr. James Osmanski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osmanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Osmanski, DO
Overview
Dr. James Osmanski, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Bozeman Deaconess Health Group935 Highland Blvd Ste 5410, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-4260
-
2
Bozeman Deaconess Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine905 Highland Blvd Ste 4500, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Osmanski was thorough and very persistent to help me feel better. He is an excellent doctor who is caring and kind. I would not hesitate to recommend him to others. We are fortunate to have him in our medical community.
About Dr. James Osmanski, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1235275660
Education & Certifications
- University Massachusetts Medical Center
- Miriam Hospital, Brown University
- Normandy Osteo Hsop
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osmanski accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osmanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Osmanski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osmanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osmanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.