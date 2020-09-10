Overview

Dr. James Osmanski, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Osmanski works at Bozeman Deaconess Health Group in Bozeman, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.