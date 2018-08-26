Overview

Dr. James Ostroff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Ostroff works at Ucsf Anticoagulation Clinic in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.