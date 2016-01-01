Dr. O'Toole accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James O'Toole, MD
Dr. James O'Toole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and UPMC Presbyterian.
Pittsburgh Cardiology Consultants PC5200 Centre Ave Ste 703, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 687-8300
Cardiovascular Disease Specialists Of Pittsburgh PC575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 210, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- English, Arabic
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. O'Toole has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Toole speaks Arabic.
