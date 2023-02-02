Dr. James O'Toole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James O'Toole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James O'Toole, MD
Dr. James O'Toole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Dr. O'Toole's Office Locations
O'Toole Plastic Surgery5830 Ellsworth Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 345-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. O’Toole after being referred by my dermatologist for mole removal on my face. When I was there for that consultation, I also inquired about a breast reduction and after speaking with Dr. O’Toole, I wanted to follow through with the surgery. Dr. O’Toole and his entire team - Kadie, Nicole, and Tracy, are amazing. Unlike a lot of doctors I’ve come in contact with over the years, Dr. O’Toole listens to your questions and concerns. He takes the time to explain everything thoroughly, and makes himself available to his patients even after office hours if you have any concerns. I felt comfortable going into my surgery and knew I was in good hands. The first thing I noticed within the first week post-surgery was that my back pain was gone. Now I am six weeks out and along with the back pain gone, I finally feel like I look the way I am supposed to look. I am so happy with the results and am much more confident in my appearance.
About Dr. James O'Toole, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790936631
Education & Certifications
- Plastic surgery- Long Island plastic surgery group / Nassau University Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Plastic Surgery
