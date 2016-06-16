Dr. James Otoshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otoshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Otoshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Otoshi, MD
Dr. James Otoshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Otoshi works at
Dr. Otoshi's Office Locations
-
1
Arch Health Partners Family Medicine Escondido488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
-
2
Arch Health Medical Group199 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otoshi?
Dr Otoshi always takes the time to listen and explains very thoroughly what treatment he recommends. I have complete trust in him.
About Dr. James Otoshi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1679681027
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otoshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otoshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Otoshi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Otoshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otoshi works at
Dr. Otoshi has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otoshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Otoshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otoshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otoshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otoshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.