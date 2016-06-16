Overview of Dr. James Otoshi, MD

Dr. James Otoshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Otoshi works at Arch Health Partners Family Medicine Escondido in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.