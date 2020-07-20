Dr. James Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Otto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Otto, MD
Dr. James Otto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Otto works at
Dr. Otto's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Citrus Surgical Specialists403 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 534-5909Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
First time with Dr. Otto & was really impressed. He really relates with his patients & that means a lot to me.
About Dr. James Otto, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1437268133
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Otto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto works at
Dr. Otto has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Bypass, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
