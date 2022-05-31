Dr. James Otto II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. James Otto II, MD
Dr. James Otto II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Otto II works at
Dr. Otto II's Office Locations
-
1
East Texas Physicians Care PA1002 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 560-3800
-
2
Nacogdoches Memorial Professional Group149 N Us Highway 59, Garrison, TX 75946 Directions (936) 347-3322
-
3
Dr W Brad Wilson1023 N Mound St Ste H, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 205-4357
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Otto II?
Have been to see him multiple times and has always had an excellent bed side manner and cares very much! I haven't been to see him since he has moved his practice to Family Medicine into Dr. Carla Ann Hariston office where most are all nurse practitioners. The fit for me in that office didn't feel comfortable, so I had switched to Dr. Otto. Now he has moved his practice in with them, so I won't be back. But I have to say that if you are looking for an EXCELLENT & CARING doctor, don't hesitate to make an appointment.
About Dr. James Otto II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477690766
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otto II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto II works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.