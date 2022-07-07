Dr. James Outlaw, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Outlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Outlaw, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Outlaw, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry.
Dr. Outlaw works at
Locations
Dental Care of Aloma2550 Aloma Ave # 6, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 602-0290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Outlaw and staff are always welcoming, friendly and efficient.
About Dr. James Outlaw, DDS
- Dentistry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548265614
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Outlaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Outlaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Outlaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Outlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Outlaw works at
286 patients have reviewed Dr. Outlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Outlaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Outlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Outlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.