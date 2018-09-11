Overview of Dr. James Paci, MD

Dr. James Paci, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Paci works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.