Overview of Dr. James Padula, DO

Dr. James Padula, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Padula works at Michigan Pain Management in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.