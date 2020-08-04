See All Ophthalmologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. James Palmer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Palmer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Palmer, MD

Dr. James Palmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Palmer works at Northern California Retina-Vitreous Associates in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Palmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern California Retina-Vitreous Associates
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 415, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 683-9981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?

    Aug 04, 2020
    The retina in my right eye detached while I was traveling. When I got back home my regular optometrist saw me immediately and realized I needed an ophthalmologist to deal with the problem. She recommended Dr. Palmer, who saw me right away and performed the procedure. Everything about the interaction went perfectly, including the procedure itself and the outcome. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Dr. Palmer to anyone who could use his expertise and skills.
    — Aug 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Palmer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Palmer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palmer to family and friends

    Dr. Palmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Palmer, MD.

    About Dr. James Palmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053306381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital - Harvard Medical School Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer works at Northern California Retina-Vitreous Associates in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

    Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Palmer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.