Overview

Dr. James Panetta, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Panetta works at Windward Digestive Health Center in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.