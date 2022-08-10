Dr. James Panetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Panetta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Panetta, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Panetta works at
Locations
-
1
Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Medical Plaza642 Ulukahiki St Ste 302, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5013
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panetta?
This would be my 2nd colonoscopy performed by Dr. Panetta. I was a little nervous but The doctor listened to my concerns before continuing the preparations of the colonoscopy. The nurses were sweet and efficient. They explained what they were doing. I was notified by the anesthesiologist when she would give me the medication to put me to sleep- I don’t remember it, lol. Seemed like it happened in a matter of a couple minutes! Didn’t experience any pain or discomfort. They contacted my hubby when it was all pau. I have 1000 percent confidence in Dr. Panetta and his staff ! Maika’i job all of you angels !! Would entrust Dr. Panetta for any other services related to his area of expertise !! Mahalo Mahalo Mahalo !!!
About Dr. James Panetta, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376721142
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panetta works at
Dr. Panetta has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panetta speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Panetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.