Dr. James Pang, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Pang, MD

Dr. James Pang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)

Dr. Pang works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pang's Office Locations

    Dept of Pediatrics
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7526

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Dehydration
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Fever
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Rash
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2019
    Dr. Pang is a thoughtful and kind doctor. My kids love him!
    H. NA in East Brunswick, NJ — Jun 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Pang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073994299
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pang works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pang’s profile.

    Dr. Pang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

