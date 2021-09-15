Dr. James Paraiso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paraiso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Paraiso, DO
Overview of Dr. James Paraiso, DO
Dr. James Paraiso, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Paraiso works at
Dr. Paraiso's Office Locations
Us Healthworks Medical Group of Fl Inc2102 SW 20th Pl Bldg 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions
Spuce Creek Medical Plaza17820 SE 109th Ave, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 873-7770
Ocala Medical Park1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 104, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 873-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paraiso?
I have NEVER been to such an efficient Dr.'s office. Appointments are prompt, staff is WONDERFUL and the Dr. and his PA's are extremely professional and caring. I knew the moment I spoke with him that I would be in GREAT hands and I most certainly was. Had been living on pain pills and within 5days of my fusion haven't had one pill. Now that's amazing. I recommend him to everyone that wants to LIVE again!
About Dr. James Paraiso, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1518962661
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopedic Institute
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paraiso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paraiso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paraiso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paraiso has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paraiso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paraiso speaks Tagalog.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Paraiso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paraiso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paraiso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paraiso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.