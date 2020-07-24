See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. James Park, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Park, DO

Dr. James Park, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Park works at Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Hoag Sleep Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

    Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Hoag Sleep Center
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 557-0130
    Coast Internal Medicine Consultants
    520 Superior Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 764-4006
    Gregory T Whitman MD Inc.
    16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 336-8633

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Cerebral Palsy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    4.1
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr James D Park to anyone needing a Neuro. He reviewed my records, explained clearly what had happened and how I should follow up. He listened to and answered my questions/concerns. Very warm and reassuring. Great asset to HOAG. NOTE, this Dr Park is not the Dr Park from Fountain Valley.
    NL Rowe — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. James Park, DO

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    11 years of experience
    English
    1114276854
    Education & Certifications

    Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    Icahn School Of Medicine At Mount Sinai (Elmhurst) Internal Medicine Program
    Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Park, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

