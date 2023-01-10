Overview

Dr. James Park, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.



Dr. Park works at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.