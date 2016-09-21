Overview of Dr. James Parker, MD

Dr. James Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Parker Plastic Surgery, Athens, GA in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.