Dr. James Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. James Parker, MD
Dr. James Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Parker Plastic Surgery, Athens, GA1181 Langford Dr Bldg 105, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 543-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker is one of the most caring and professional physicians with whom I've come in contact. His entire staff was amazing, and he made me feel comfortable and confident about my surgery. I would literally trust him to do surgery on my own children. Great experience in every way!
About Dr. James Parker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1538265491
Education & Certifications
- University Kans Med Center
- Carraway Meth Med Center
- U South Ala Coll Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.