Overview of Dr. James Parker, MD

Dr. James Parker, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Parker Sports Medicine in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.