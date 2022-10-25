See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Amarillo, TX
Dr. James Parker, MD

Pain Management
3.1 (47)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Parker, MD

Dr. James Parker, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.

Dr. Parker works at Parker Sports Medicine in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parker Sports Medicine
    7000 Sw 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 350-2663
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Coon Memorial Hospital
  • Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System
  • Parmer Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Kenneth — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. James Parker, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at Parker Sports Medicine in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    Dr. Parker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

